A third of taxis checked as part of an operation targeting unsafe vehicles were found to have "significant defects", police have said.

Operation Edge saw officers team up with City of York Council and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

Of the 31 taxis stopped in York city centre on Saturday, 11 were found to have significant defects and taken off the road.

PC Dave Ellison, from North Yorkshire Police, said: "Some of these vehicles could have caused a serious road traffic collision if they had continued to operate."