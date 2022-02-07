Crofters in the Western Isles have said an "explosion" in geese numbers threatens their way of life.

A Scottish government scheme that controlled numbers of greylag geese through culling ended last summer.

The Scottish Crofting Federation (SCF) said since then numbers of the birds in Uist in the isles had doubled to 8,000, and they were damaging crops and coastal meadows called machair.

Public body NatureScot said Environment Minister Mairi McAllan had met the SCF to discuss crofters' concerns.

Machair supports wildflowers and other plant life and is used by crofters for raising livestock.

The SCF said geese damaged the meadows through their grazing and droppings.

Chairman Donald MacKinnon said: "We have 8,000 birds in Uist now and could be over the ‘tipping point’ – where traditional crofting practices cease.

"The situation is similar for other Hebridean islands.

He added: "Crofting agricultural practices in the Hebrides, especially on the machair, help to nurture an ecosystem rich in biodiversity, something we must protect for all."