Island role to help solve housing problems

The States of Alderney is looking for someone to join a government-led group hoping to solve the island's housing issues.

The island has had problems due to a lack of properties to rent and buy since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alderney's Housing Task Group, which is made up of five States members, wants someone from the community to join to "add expertise and a fresh approach to finding solutions".

The group wants to have "enough homes of the right types for young families, key workers, hospitality staff and the elderly and vulnerable".

"This is an excellent opportunity to help steer the future of Alderney's housing requirements," said the Group's Chair, Rhys Jenkins.