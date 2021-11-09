Wooden bird bought for £75 belonged to Anne Boleyn

A wooden bird bought for £75 belonged to the second wife of Henry VIII, a Devon antiques dealer has said.

The carved oak falcon, about 21cm sq, belonged to Anne Boleyn, the ill-fated queen and mother of Elizabeth I.

Paul Fitzsimmons, of Marhamchurch Antiques in Buckfastleigh, said he bought it in an auction because "I knew it had something" and it was a "wonderful find".

He has offered for the bird to go on display at Hampton Court Palace.

Mr Fitzsimmons said he bought it in 2019 in an auction of the estate of a deceased antiques dealer.

He said: "I knew it was Tudor, and I knew it was of royal association and 16th Century ... it was a wonderful find."

It was catalogued as an “antique carved wooden bird” when auctioned but has since been identified as Anne Boleyn’s 16th Century royal heraldic emblem, he said.

Mr Fitzsimmons said he estimated the piece, if it was ever sold, could achieve £200,000 at auction "but the actual figure is possibly much higher due to the fact it is an item that belonged to Henry VIII".