Woodland owners team up after 'devastating' storm
A new group is being created to help small woodland owners and farmers clear up after the "devastating" impact of Storm Arwen.
It caused widespread damage to forestry - particularly across north east and southern Scotland.
Work has been ongoing to assess the scale of its impact and how to assist in the worst affected areas.
The new group will look to help smaller scale operations in tackling damage many would never have encountered before.
Environment Minister Mairi McAllan welcomed the move after the latest meeting of the sector - organised by Scottish Forestry and trade body Confor.
She said the effects of Storm Arwen in November last year would be felt by many "for some time to come".
"I am impressed how the major players in the forestry sector are working together in such a collaborative way," she said.
"This co-ordination of action is needed and I would like to thank the industry for their pragmatic way of dealing with the storm's aftermath.
"What is clear, though, is that we can do more for the small woodland owner."
The working group will prepare advice on what do to clear fallen trees.
This will also include information on what species are most suitable for replanting.
Confor deputy chief executive Andy Leitch said the industry was "working collectively" to help all woodland owners regardless of their size.
"The first priority is making forests and woods safe, then understanding how and when to remove the windblown wood safely and to coincide with market demand," he said.
"That involves close co-operation between foresters, woodland owners and wood processors and that co-operation is progressing well.
"The Scottish forestry sector is in great shape and I'm very confident that the swift and joined-up response to Storm Arwen means it will continue to grow and thrive."