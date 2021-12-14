A major Christmas concert in Jersey has been cancelled because of coronavirus.

The Jersey Symphony Orchestra was due to play its JSO Celebrate! event at Les Quennevais School on Sunday.

Nick Cabot, from the orchestra, said 10 guest musicians had pulled out because of the pandemic.

Organisers said they would contact people with tickets, which had cost £28 each for adults and £10 for students, to offer refunds.

The orchestra was due to be playing an "evening of festive music with a Latin-American twist", conducted by Natalia Luis-Bassa.