Exhibition shines light on 'hidden history' of slavery in Devon
At a glance
A new exhibition looks at how Devon was involved in the slave trade.
How businesses relied on and profited from the trade is among the topics raised.
In Plain Sight is at The Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Gallery in Exeter until 29 May.
Devon’s links to the slave trade are being explored in a new exhibition.
The Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Gallery in Exeter has used objects from its own collection and commissioned new art works for the event called In Plain Sight: Transatlantic Slavery and Devon.
It traces local industries that relied on the trade and the lives of people who benefited from its profits.
The exhibition, which runs until 29 May, "aims to shed light on this hidden history", say organisers.
Chukumeka Maxwell, of the exhibition advisory panel, said: "I think in England we really need to own our past and once we do that we can forgive ourselves and move forward.
"But if we pretend that history did not take place then I think that's a part of the problem that we have, that we are Great Britain but Great with a lot of blood on our hands."
Councillor Amal Ghusain, Exeter City Council’s lead for communities and culture, said the exhibition would allow people to explore the topic "in a safe and respectful environment".
And he hoped visitors "will feel empowered to have important conversations about the history all around us".