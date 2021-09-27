Phone numbers for the Covid-19 clinical helpline in Guernsey are changing in a bid to help solve issues with people not being able to get through, officials say.

The new numbers are 01481 220001 and 01481 220002.

The States of Guernsey said the changes were being made after the service received a very high number of calls.

The Joint Emergency Services Control Centre took more than 400 calls from symptomatic members of the public on Monday 20 September alone, it said.

The States also said that, to ensure no-one failed to get through to the line, the old numbers would to be redirected to the helpline.

People should contact the service immediately if they have Covid symptoms, and are asked "to be patient if it takes some time to get through to an operator".

People should not call the lines if they have general questions about Covid-19, current regulations or vaccines, officials added.