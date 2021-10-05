A statue honouring the writer of the children's rhyme Ally Bally Bee is set to be reinstated after a vandal attack.

The tribute to Robert Coltart in Galashiels was knocked to the ground earlier this year.

It was described at the time as a "devastating" blow, coming shortly after the opening of a visitor centre for the Great Tapestry of Scotland.

Scottish Borders Council has approved £80,000 towards work in the town's Market Square and Cornmill Square.

The project will include putting the Coulter Candy statue back in place.