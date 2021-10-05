Ally Bally Bee statue restoration gets all clear
- Published
A statue honouring the writer of the children's rhyme Ally Bally Bee is set to be reinstated after a vandal attack.
The tribute to Robert Coltart in Galashiels was knocked to the ground earlier this year.
It was described at the time as a "devastating" blow, coming shortly after the opening of a visitor centre for the Great Tapestry of Scotland.
Scottish Borders Council has approved £80,000 towards work in the town's Market Square and Cornmill Square.
The project will include putting the Coulter Candy statue back in place.
The funding for Galashiels was one of a number of redevelopment packages agreed by the local authority.
A total of £400,000 is being invested at Eyemouth Harbour to allow the trust there to create spaces for businesses as part of its waterfront project.
A further £80,000 will also go towards Port House in Jedburgh.
The ground and first floors of the listed building are currently being refurbished for community and business use, with the funding allowing for work to begin on the second floor.
The £560,000 comes from the Scottish government's place based investment programme.
Further successful projects are expected to be announced in 2022.