Detectives investigating an attack on a 67-year-old man at a Derby pub have released photos of several men they want to speak to.

Officers were called to The Merlin in Orient Way, near to Pride Park, just after 20:35 GMT on 20 November.

T﻿he victim remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Derbyshire Police said the men are believed to have attended an event earlier in the evening at Pride Park football stadium.