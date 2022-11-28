Appeal after man critically hurt in pub attack
Detectives investigating an attack on a 67-year-old man at a Derby pub have released photos of several men they want to speak to.
Officers were called to The Merlin in Orient Way, near to Pride Park, just after 20:35 GMT on 20 November.
The victim remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Derbyshire Police said the men are believed to have attended an event earlier in the evening at Pride Park football stadium.
The men, or anyone who recognises them, have been urged to get in touch.