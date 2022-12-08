Christmas trees add festive sparkle in Royal Leamington Spa

Christmas tree festival judges

Christmas tree judges were Father Christopher Wilson, from All Saints, Mary Rhodes, BBC Midlands Today presenter, and Councillor Mini Kaur Mangat, Chair of Warwick District Council

By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

A parish church has been lit up by 47 festive trees at a town's first Christmas tree festival.

Schools, local businesses, charities and community groups have decorated the trees at All Saints Church in Royal Leamington Spa.

The Royal Leamington Spa Christmas Tree Festival was launched on Wednesday evening, and will be open to the public from Saturday 10 December to Sunday 18 December at the church in Priory Terrace.

Money raised during the festival will be shared with the church and Leamington-based Down syndrome charity The Ups of Downs

Schools from across Royal Leamington Spa produced decorations for the festival

Royal Leamington Spa-based Anything Goes performed at the tree festival launch

The festival has been produced by Charles Craft, with support from Carole Sleight and David Clargo, from Whittle Productions.

"We're all about creating interesting and creative events in unusual places," said Ms Sleight.

"The Christmas Tree Festival is our first project and it's about bringing the community together for a bit of sparkle.

"We have been delighted with the response and the quality of the decorating. I have never seen such creativity in one space."

The trees have been supplied by Smith's Garden Centre in Baginton

One of the Christmas trees was decorated by Warwickshire Pride

One of the winners on the night was a Christmas tree decorated with bees

Councillor Mini Kaur Mangat, Chair of Warwick District Council, was one of the judges at the event.

"When I arrived at the church, I was overwhelmed," she said.

"It has been a really tough job choosing our favourites - just look how amazing they all are."

People who had been involved in sponsoring and decorating the trees were invited to a preview launch

The festival also includes a 'Tree of Remembrance' donated by Kelly Illes, from The Enchanted Tea Room, with visitors leaving messages for family and friends

Father Christopher Wilson, from All Saints Church, said: "This is such a special thing and it's lovely to be able to host it.

"I'm looking forward immensely to seeing people coming in and seeing the trees, and maybe being a little bit uplifted."

Judges were looking for the most sparkly, most creative and most upcycled trees on show at the festival

The Christmas Tree Festival opening times will be 15:00 GMT to 19:00 GMT

Follow BBC West Midlands on FacebookTwitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related internet links

More on this story