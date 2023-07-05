The restoration of an 1920s outdoor pool has been given provisional council support.

North Tyneside Council said it was "minded" to grant permission for work on the long-vacant Tynemouth pool but only subject to a number of conditions.

Friends of Tynemouth Outdoor Pool wants to create a 25m heated pool with changing rooms, refreshments and toilets in temporary shipping container kiosks.

Barry Bell from the group said there were "lots of positives" to the decision.