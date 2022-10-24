P﻿lans have been submitted to restore ruined Cavers Castle near Hawick.

Parts of the property, also known as Cavers House, date back to the 15th or 16th centuries.

Proposals seek to restore the building for use as a private home or potentially as a guesthouse.

Galashiels-based Camerons Strachan Yuill Architects have submitted plans with Scottish Borders Council.

C﻿avers House was partially demolished in the 1950s and is on the Buildings at Risk Register of Scotland.