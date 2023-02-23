Hundreds of drivers fined by new bus lane camera
Hundreds of drivers have been caught and fined for using a bus lane by a newly installed council camera.
Parts of the A50 Groby Road are now monitored by a camera installed by Leicester City Council.
Warning notices were issued to 136 drivers caught using the bus lane during a two week "grace period" from 2 January, but they were not charged as the camera was newly installed.
Since 16 January 314 drivers have been fined, with an average of nine caught every day.
Adam Clarke, deputy mayor for transport, clean air and climate emergency, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the cameras were necessary to help public vehicles "get to where they need to be in a timely way".
“Keeping our bus network moving is key to ensuring we have a reliable, affordable and convenient public transport system," he said.
"Unfortunately, when other vehicles clog up bus lanes, they slow down those bus services and cause unnecessary disruption and delays."