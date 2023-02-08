A burglar who took thousands of pounds of jewellery while ransacking a house has been jailed.

Police said Dean Holm smashed his way into the property in Valley Road, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, during the new year period and searched a number of rooms.

But the 33-year-old left fingerprints after removing his gloves to force open a jewellery box, officers added.

At Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, Holm, of Burton Road, Gedling, was jailed for three years having earlier admitted burglary.