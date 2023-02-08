Jewellery burglar jailed after leaving fingerprints
A burglar who took thousands of pounds of jewellery while ransacking a house has been jailed.
Police said Dean Holm smashed his way into the property in Valley Road, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, during the new year period and searched a number of rooms.
But the 33-year-old left fingerprints after removing his gloves to force open a jewellery box, officers added.
At Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, Holm, of Burton Road, Gedling, was jailed for three years having earlier admitted burglary.
Nottinghamshire Police officers were alerted to the crime on 3 January when the victim returned home from a few days away.
Holm's fingerprints were identified from the national police database and he was arrested shortly afterwards.
Further evidence was found on his mobile phone, which showed he had researched several stolen watches to assess their value and placed a call to a local pawnbroker, police said.
The force added many of the "treasured items" stolen had never been recovered.