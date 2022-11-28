A free music festival in southern Scotland will require an increase in funding in order to meet rising costs of staging the event.

Y﻿outh Beatz in Dumfries returned for its first edition after Covid cancellations earlier this year although one day was cancelled due to bad weather.

A﻿ report to Dumfries and Galloway Council's communities committee said the contribution from the local authority would have to increase to allow it to continue.

I﻿t said that about £179,000 would be needed compared with the current £160,000.

Youth Beatz bills itself as Scotland's biggest free music festival and has been staged in Dumfries since 2009.