A free music festival in southern Scotland will require an increase in funding in order to meet rising costs of staging the event.

Youth Beatz in Dumfries returned for its first edition after Covid cancellations earlier this year although one day was cancelled due to bad weather.

A report to Dumfries and Galloway Council's communities committee said the contribution from the local authority would have to increase to allow it to continue.

It said that about £179,000 would be needed compared with the current £160,000.

Youth Beatz bills itself as Scotland's biggest free music festival and has been staged in Dumfries since 2009.