At least 70 people had objected to the scheme, while the planning officer's report said the houses would have “a significant harmful impact” on the area.

Wakefield Historic Society, which previously made an unsuccessful application to win listed building status for the property, welcomed the council's decision.

Society president Kevin Trickett said he was relieved, as were many others.

“In common with many other towns and cities, Wakefield has been rather careless in preserving our architectural heritage," he said.

“But today, people are waking up to the value of heritage buildings in helping to preserve the essential character of a place."

The property, which Mr Trickett said had been "rather neglected in recent times", was the city’s maternity hospital from 1919 until 1935.

It was built in 1889 and designed by J W Connon, a well-known architect of his time, who also worked on the landmark Metropole Hotel in Leeds.

Not long after it ceased to be a maternity home, the building was divided into flats.

Mr Trickett said he believed the building could be "sympathetically upgraded" to make comfortable homes, while at the same time preserving it.

