Ex-Met Police worker avoids jail for sex abuse chat

A former Met Police officer who admitted discussing the sexual abuse of children with others on social media has avoided a jail sentence.

Matthew Seekings, who was a control room supervisor for the force, talked with Michael Kent and others over six years on X, formerly known as Twitter.

About 4,000 indecent images of children were shared in their conversations, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

The pair were given three-year community orders.

Their conversations on X between April 2015 and June 2021 were "shocking, repulsive and alarming" and included "vile" racism about black children, prosecutor Timothy Harrington told the court.

Both men shared images of young girls and described to each other what they would like to do to them, he added.