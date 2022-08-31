Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted on the Taff Trail.

South Wales Police said the 32-year-old was attacked at about 06:45 BST on Wednesday near Blackweir Bridge, Cardiff.

The force are looking for a white man, with a bald or shaved head and in his 40s.

In a statement the force said he made off across Pontcanna Fields toward Cathedral Road.

The force said there would be increased police presence in the area while investigations continue.