Two people have been arrested after a drugs raid on a house in which police say a suspect tried to hide some of their stash in the toilet.

Officers raided a property in Serlby Park Drive in Bircotes, Nottinghamshire, at about 07:30 BST on Thursday.

They found "a quantity of brown powder in deal bags believed to be heroin and a quantity of suspected crack cocaine and cannabis".

A man, 20, and a 49-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.