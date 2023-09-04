A man sustained potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash on a Cornish road, Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed.

The force is appealing for witnesses after the crash at about 18:00 BST on Friday on the B3314 near Delabole, involving a Skoda and a Volkswagen Transporter.

A man in his 20s, from London and a passenger in the Skoda, was seriously injured and was airlifted to hospital, while the car's female driver and the occupants of the Volkswagen were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

South Western Ambulance Service and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue also attended the crash.