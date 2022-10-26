An Olympic gold medallist said a rowing lake at a quarry site would bring "opportunity" to Worcestershire.

Cemex's proposal to extract an extra 475,000 tonnes of sand and gravel from Ryall North Quarry near Upton, was approved by the county council on Tuesday.

O﻿nce completed, planning permission to turn the quarry into a competition rowing lake will go to Malvern Hills District Council.

Rower A﻿lex Gregory said: "It's not just about rowing... it's about getting out in nature."