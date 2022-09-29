Funding approved for Guernsey sea wall repairs
- Published
Funding for the States of Guernsey to repair the Fermain sea wall has been approved, eight years after it was damaged.
Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez confirmed the news as part of an update to the States on Wednesday.
The Policy and Resources Committee granted the funding for the work which will repair the wall damaged during storms in 2014.
The Environment Department said it was currently preparing for the environmental impact assessment necessary for the planning application.