A pedestrian has died after being hit by a van in Canterbury.

A white Ford Transit Connect was travelling along the A2050 when it struck the woman in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The victim - who was in her early 70s and from Herne Bay - was confirmed dead at the scene.

She has not yet been named but was wearing a yellow, knitted cardigan and a dark, varsity-style jacket with Yale University printed on the back.