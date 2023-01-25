Detectives working to identify the body of an elderly man pulled from a canal have released an artist's impression of what they believe he may have looked like.

The man's body was discovered in the Leeds & Liverpool Canal near Bramley Fall Woods, in Leeds, on 15 January.

Officers have also released images of the clothing and shoes the man was wearing.

West Yorkshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death but officers were keen to identify him and trace his relatives.