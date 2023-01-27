Man named after fatal crash with parked trailer
Police have named a 23-year-old man who died after a crash with a parked trailer.
Northamptonshire Police said Kelsey Walsh, from Kettering, died shortly after the crash which happened on Telford Way, in the town, at about 06:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Officers said his white Renault Kangoo Maxi collided with the front of a stationary trailer which was parked in the road.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet contacted them to get in touch.
