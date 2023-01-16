Vale Earth Fair 2022 was most profitable ever

Guernsey's Vale Earth Fair 2022 was the event’s most profitable year since it began 46 years ago, it has been announced.

The annual music festival sold out and was able to donate £27,000, split equally between three humanitarian causes.

Organisers the Vale Earth Fair Collective promote music and arts in Guernsey, with the main focus being the annual festival which was first held in 1976.

The event in 2022 donated to the Linda Norgrove Foundation for the first time - the charitable trust helps fund education, health and childcare for women and children affected by the war in Afghanistan.

The second group was Burma Campaign UK, which works for human rights, democracy and development in Burma.

Local charity Safer also received £9,000 - it supports those experiencing domestic abuse in the island.

Linda Norgrove, of the Linda Norgrove Foundation, said: “The further recent restrictions on women in the country are truly awful and we are determined to continue with our support as much as we are able.

She said the money would help to get humanitarian aid to poor families and to sponsor medical students.

Naomi Wood, Safer's head of service, said the money would help people buy safety equipment and "access goods and care they otherwise would not be able to", among other things.

Jade Kershaw, from the Vale Earth Fair Collective, said they were proud to have raised "such substantial funds for some really important causes".

The collective is run by volunteers and all profits are donated to charity.