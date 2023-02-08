King and Queen Consort to hand out Maundy money at York Minster
At a glance
The King and Queen will hand out Maundy money at York Minister on 6 April
They will carry out the traditional service for the first time since the start of the King's reign
Coins will distributed to thank people for their work in the church and community
The royal couple last visited the minster in November to unveil a statue of the late Queen
- Published
The King and Queen Consort will distribute Maundy money at York Minster in April in the first such service since the death of the late Queen Elizabeth.
The royal couple will attend the minster on 6 April for the traditional service where money is handed out to people in recognition of their work in the church and community.
The royal couple last visited the city in November, when they unveiled a statue to the late monarch.
The Dean of York, the Very Reverend Dominic Barrington, said it was an honour the minster had been chosen for the first Maundy service of the new reign.
During the service, which is held annually at a cathedral or abbey in the UK, 74 men and 74 women - signifying the King's age - will be given Maundy money.
The late Queen carried out the royal tradition in York twice during her reign - first on 30 March 1972 and again on 5 April 2012.
Dean Barrington said: "We are honoured His Majesty has chosen York Minster to be his cathedral church for the first Maundy service of his reign.
"Taking place in Holy Week, this historic service symbolises humility, care, kindness and appreciation of others.
"The King's Maundy gift will be a moment of celebration and thanksgiving for 148 exceptional people who have made an impact in their communities ," he added.
Maundy Thursday is a symbolic ceremony where the monarch gives specially-minted coins to selected people, and dates back to AD 600.
The recipients are traditionally local elderly people, who are recognised for their contribution to community.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.