Teenager arrested after city centre stabbing

Newcastle Civic Centre

A police cordon is in place near Newcastle Civic Centre

A teenager has been arrested following a stabbing in Newcastle city centre.

Northumbria Police said a man was injured in St Mary's Place, Newcastle, at about 21:15 BST on Monday.

He is in hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries believed to have been caused by a blade, police said.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A cordon is in place near Newcastle Civic Centre and officers are remaining in the area carrying out inquiries.

