Historic tennis club faces eviction due to housing
One of England's oldest tennis clubs has been served with an eviction notice by its landowners to pave way for housing, officials say.
Badgers Tennis Club opened in 1895 in Kemp Town, Brighton, and has more than 230 members.
Supporters, including tennis great Andy Murray's mother Judy, have rallied to back the club and gathered a petition with more than 2,000 names.
The landowner has declined to comment.
The club, which has four all-weather courts, provides sporting and social facilities for local people, with a focus on helping young players thrive.
Chairwoman Liz Foster said "it's not just tennis, it's a community".
"When we were closed in the pandemic I think we all realised what this place meant to us," she added.
The site is on land owned by Waremoss Ltd, the same company which runs the Kamson pharmacy chain, which has 80 branches in the South East.
The club said the eviction notice comes into force in September.
'Pretty devastating'
Councillor Gill Williams said the club provides "wonderful support to local communities", adding that the potential closure is "pretty devastating".
"There are people that live in Whitehawk, Manor Gym, Bristol Estate - the local areas that wouldn't get the opportunity to even try tennis without Badgers Tennis Club," she said.
Members of the club plan to hand out leaflets at Wimbledon throughout the week in a bid to bolster support to save it.
