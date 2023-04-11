Murder arrests over fatal stabbing of 18-year-old
At a glance
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering 18-year-old Jamie Meah in Leeds
The men, aged 18, 19, 24 and 30, have been interviewed and released on bail
Mr Meah and a 16-year-old boy were attacked in the Armley area of the city on 31 March
- Published
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man in Leeds have arrested four people on suspicion of murder.
Jamie Meah died in hospital after he and a 16-year-old boy were attacked at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley on Friday 31 March.
West Yorkshire Police said four men, aged 18, 19, 24 and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.
The 16-year-old boy who was with Mr Meah at the time of the attack suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Prior to being attacked Mr Meah and the boy were in a taxi when it was stopped by a number of suspects in another vehicle, police said.
Officers investigating the stabbing have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information abut what happened to come forward.
