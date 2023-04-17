A teenager has died and another has been seriously injured a car crash.

The single vehicle collision in Magor Road, Newport happened between 02:30 and 03:30 BST, on Saturday 15 April and involved a blue Vauxhall Corsa, Gwent Police said.

The driver, 19, from Newport, died from his injuries after being taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

His family is being supported by specialist officers, the force added.

The passenger, a 17-year-old boy remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses.