Ipswich: Dilapidated Tudor building gets new lease of life

4 College Street, Ipswich, before and after renovationIpswich Borough Council

Work to restore the Tudor building in Ipswich was completed in 2022

At a glance

  • 4 College Street, Ipswich, has stood empty since 1982

  • The Grade II listed building was damaged by fire in 1992

  • New tenants will move into the council owned Tudor building in April

  • It was formerly a merchant's house dating from the 16th century

A former "dilapidated eyesore" that has stood empty for more than 40 years has been brought back to life.

Ipswich Borough Council, which owns 4 College Street, said a new tenant will move into the building next month.

The Grade II listed property - once a 16th Century merchant's house - was vacated in 1981, damaged by fire in 1992 and purchased by the authority in 2016.

Vital Healthcare Services, which offers care and support for people with learning disabilities and mental health needs, has signed a 10-year lease, the council said.

Ipswich Borough Council

Internal walls and ceilings were repaired using "heritage-appropriate methods" such as lath and plaster, the council said

It will be used as an administrative head office, for meetings and training courses.

Munya Mutepf, founder of the Ipswich-based company, said: "The character of the building really appealed to us, and the traditional burnt orange is a company colour so it feels like it was meant to be our home.

"We promise to care for it as we care for our clients."

Ipswich Borough Council

Old oak timbers have been spliced with new doors, windows, cornices, architraves - and balustrades have been made, the council said

The Tudor building was transformed "from a dilapidated eyesore to a bright new business space with character", a council spokeswoman previously said.

Ipswich Borough Council

The building was painted in traditional Suffolk colours of dark orange with door and window frames painted dark green

