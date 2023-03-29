Ipswich: Dilapidated Tudor building gets new lease of life
A former "dilapidated eyesore" that has stood empty for more than 40 years has been brought back to life.
Ipswich Borough Council, which owns 4 College Street, said a new tenant will move into the building next month.
The Grade II listed property - once a 16th Century merchant's house - was vacated in 1981, damaged by fire in 1992 and purchased by the authority in 2016.
Vital Healthcare Services, which offers care and support for people with learning disabilities and mental health needs, has signed a 10-year lease, the council said.
It will be used as an administrative head office, for meetings and training courses.
Munya Mutepf, founder of the Ipswich-based company, said: "The character of the building really appealed to us, and the traditional burnt orange is a company colour so it feels like it was meant to be our home.
"We promise to care for it as we care for our clients."
The Tudor building was transformed "from a dilapidated eyesore to a bright new business space with character", a council spokeswoman previously said.
