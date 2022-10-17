A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on a dual carriageway.

It happened on the A483 Wrexham bypass, on the southbound carriageway between junctions 7 and 6 at Gresford Bank, on Saturday at 22:40 BST.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

"Our thoughts are very much with the man who died and his family," said Sgt Jason Diamond from North Wales Police.

"We are urging anybody who may have been travelling along the A483 around the time of the collision and who may have dash cam footage to contact us immediately."