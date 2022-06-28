New section of Tarka Trail to be constructed
A further section of the Tarka Trail’s will be constructed at a cost of £220,000.
Just over half a kilometre of the multi-track – for walking, cycling and equestrian use – will be built between Willingcott and Buttercombe Lane following approval.
Currently, the trail has a 6.4 km gap in between Knowle and Willingcott, between Ilfracombe and Barnstaple.
Devon County Council said its completion was a "top priority" as it would go towards completing the coast-to-coast cycle network between Ilfracombe and Plymouth.
Funding is proving a stumbling block, however, with a recent "active travel" bid being unsuccessful, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
The current plan is to install the remaining sections incrementally over the years, when funding becomes available.
The council has negotiated access to construct its 600m (2,000ft) stretch between November 2022 and March 2023.
It will follow the route of a former railway line, and the council has acquired all the land required.
The money for the project will come from the local transport plan.
Work is expected to start later this year.