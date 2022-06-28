A further section of the Tarka Trail’s will be constructed at a cost of £220,000.

Just over half a kilometre of the multi-track – for walking, cycling and equestrian use – will be built between Willingcott and Buttercombe Lane following approval.

Currently, the trail has a 6.4 km gap in between Knowle and Willingcott, between Ilfracombe and Barnstaple.

Devon County Council said its completion was a "top priority" as it would go towards completing the coast-to-coast cycle network between Ilfracombe and Plymouth.