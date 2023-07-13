A garage worker killed a 64-year-old customer by reversing over him after he dropped his van off, a court has heard.

Nigel Sedgwick, 64, from Bloxwich in Walsall, died in hospital after being crushed on 3 May 2022.

Paul Davies, 50, from Chester, admitted causing death by careless driving.

He was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and an 18-month driving ban.