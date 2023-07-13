Man killed after garage worker reversed over him
A garage worker killed a 64-year-old customer by reversing over him after he dropped his van off, a court has heard.
Nigel Sedgwick, 64, from Bloxwich in Walsall, died in hospital after being crushed on 3 May 2022.
Paul Davies, 50, from Chester, admitted causing death by careless driving.
He was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and an 18-month driving ban.
”It’s just a terrible, tragic accident,” judge Rhys Rowlands told Mold Crown Court.
The court heard how Mr Sedgwick, who was “counting down to retirement", had delivered a used van to the garage before the incident.
Prosecuting counsel Sarah Badrawy said he had walked across the forecourt but paused, apparently to look at his mobile phone, when a Ford Ranger knocked him to the ground and trapped in an “avoidable” collision.
Davies got help from colleagues and hydraulic jacks were used to lift the rear of the vehicle.
Mr Sedgwick was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital but could not be saved.
A Home Office pathologist said he suffered massive chest trauma.
Judge Rowlands told the defendant he had not kept a proper lookout
"You continued to reverse, having initially struck Mr Sedgwick and having stopped momentarily," he said.
The judge said Mr Sedgwick did not contribute to the tragedy, adding his family and friends had lost “a truly decent man.”
Megan Tollitt, defending, said Davies had been an employee at Evans Halshaw for 25 years and was performing a role he had done hundreds, if not thousands, of times before.
"He’s devastated by the consequences his actions have had for Mr Sedgwick and his loved ones, she added.