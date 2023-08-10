Ancient Glastonbury site to be opened to public
At a glance
A site containing the country's earliest set of monastic remains is to be opened to the public using Town Hall funding from central government.
The site, also known as St Bride's Mound, is a scheduled ancient monument, important to Christians and pagans.
The council is expected to make a decision on the plans by the end of the year.
Bones found at St Brigid's Chapel and Field, external in Glastonbury date back to the fifth century.
A visitor centre is to be built, alongside a new cycle route and footpath.
The council is expected to make a decision on the plans by the end of the year.
- Published
A site containing the country's earliest set of monastic remains is to be opened to the public.
Bones found at St Brigid's Chapel and Field, external in Glastonbury date back to the fifth century.
A visitor centre is to be built, alongside a new cycle route and footpath.
The site, also known as St Bride's Mound, is a scheduled ancient monument, important to both Christians and pagans.
The project is being paid for with government Town Deal funding, external.
The visitor centre, called The Roundhouse in the plans, will help to interpret the site.
Local stone will be laid on the ground to mark out the footprint of the old Beckery chapel, helping visitors to visualise the former monastic buildings.
"The aim is to bring this ancient pilgrimage place to life, telling its stories, enhancing its wildlife and creating an oasis of well-being," according to a spokesman for the Glastonbury Town Deal.
The council is expected to make a decision on the plans by the end of the year.