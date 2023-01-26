Bradwell-on-Sea: Bomb disposal team prepare to detonate WW2 shell

A bomb disposal team is preparing to detonate an unexploded World War Two shell found on a beach.

Essex Police said the device was discovered at about 11:00 GMT on Tuesday in the East End Road area of Bradwell.

A 1.24 mile (2km) cordon has been put in place and people have been asked to avoid the area.

"The controlled detonation is expected to be loud but please do not be concerned", police said.