Cornwall Wildlife Trust fundraiser to make reserve 'bigger and better'
- Published
Cornwall Wildlife Trust has launched its "biggest ever" fundraising appeal to "give wildlife an opportunity to thrive".
The trust wants to buy a 97-acre site described as a "once in a lifetime opportunity".
The site is adjacent to the existing nature reserve at Helman Tor, near Bodmin.
The wildlife charity hopes to raise £240,000 to secure the purchase of the land.
The purchase of Creney Farm, which is surrounded by the Trust’s Helman Tor Nature Reserve, is the first step in the charity’s ambitious plans to create the largest nature recovery project in Cornwall.
The site is home to rare butterflies and birds.
Callum Deveney, head of nature reserves at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: "This really is a once in a lifetime opportunity to not only increase the size of our Helman Tor Nature Reserve, but to fill in the gap so we can create more space for nature.
"Bigger, better and more joined-up nature reserves give wildlife an opportunity to thrive - and that’s exactly what we’re doing here.
"This land purchase and the ambitious work it will lead to will be transformative for nature in Cornwall, which is crucial given so many species are in decline."