Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut

A Chinese “police station" in Dublin’s city centre has been ordered to close by the Irish government after pressure from a human rights group.

The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year in an office building on the now-pedestrianised Capel Street which it shared with other Chinese organisations.

Fuzhou is a city in the province of Fujian.

The Chinese authorities said the station offered a service to Chinese citizens in Ireland including the renewal of driving licenses.

However, the human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September argued that the Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas to “persuade” 230,00 emigrants to “voluntarily” return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.