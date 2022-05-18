A country house built for a duchess embroiled in a feud with her in-laws and said to be haunted by a ghost called Betty is back on sale.

It is the third time in six years Carbisdale Castle, near Ardgay in Sutherland, has been on the market.

The 19-bedroom, B-listed early 20th Century cliff-top property is available for offers over £1.2m.

Over the years, it has been a war-time sanctuary for members of the Norwegian royal family and a youth hostel.

There had been recent plans to turn it into a hotel.

Carbisdale became known as the Castle of Spite because of its original resident's bitter dispute with her husband's family.

Mary Caroline, the Duchess of Sutherland, was the second wife of George Sutherland-Leveson-Gower, the third Duke of Sutherland.

The duchess, the widow of an army officer who had been killed in a hunting accident, was not well-liked by the duke's family.

When the duke later died, the duchess' inheritance was contested by her stepson. She was even jailed for six weeks in London's Holloway Prison after being accused of destroying documents linked to the will.