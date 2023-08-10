P&R again delays debate on capital projects
At a glance
The States of Guernsey has again delayed a debate on capital works projects
It said the Policy and Resources Committee needed more time to finalise a funding plan
All major work was put on hold in March after deputies rejected proposals to plug a budget deficit
A debate on which of the States' building projects can proceed has again been delayed.
It was supposed to take place in September but it is now proposed to be held in October.
A funding plan due to be published in August will instead be published in September.
The future of capital projects are up for debate after deputies rejected tax plans to plug a budget deficit, estimated to reach £100m by 2040.
'Complex piece of work'
In March, it was announced all major work was on hold until the States could reassess its priorities.
The Policy and Resources Committee said the Funding and Investment Plan would address how it finances capital projects alongside day-to-day services.
The committee said it needed more time to finalise the plan.
"It is a complex piece of work, and the committee is taking more time to finalise some of the details mindful of the importance of this debate in ensuring there is sufficient funding available for essential investment in the Bailiwick’s public infrastructure," a spokesperson said.
"The committee expects it will only require a short delay, and therefore intends to publish in September and will propose that the debate is held in October."
The debate had originally been planned for July.
