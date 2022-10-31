Man and girl held over Chinese restaurant assault
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a man was assaulted in the doorway of a Chinese restaurant in Nottinghamshire.
Police were called to Outram Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, just before 23:00 BST on Saturday after a report of a disturbance between two groups.
The man was taken to hospital after the attack, police said.
Officers had issued an appeal in a bid to trace people seen leaving the scene, with the detained pair - a man, 20, and 17-year-old girl - held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were still working to trace a third suspect.
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact the force.