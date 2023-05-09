The late comic Paul O'Grady is among a host of stars set to feature in a short film to mark the official opening of the Eurovision Song Contest later.

The TV stalwart, originally from Birkenhead, shot the piece to welcome people to the Merseyside region, which is hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine.

It was one of the last things O'Grady filmed before his death on 28 March aged 67.

Other famous faces include Wirral-born TV baker Paul Hollywood and actor Ricky Tomlinson.