Paul O'Grady among stars in Eurovision welcome film
The late comic Paul O'Grady is among a host of stars set to feature in a short film to mark the official opening of the Eurovision Song Contest later.
The TV stalwart, originally from Birkenhead, shot the piece to welcome people to the Merseyside region, which is hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine.
It was one of the last things O'Grady filmed before his death on 28 March aged 67.
Other famous faces include Wirral-born TV baker Paul Hollywood and actor Ricky Tomlinson.
O'Grady, who started his career with his drag act Lily Savage, will be seen preparing his home in anticipation of Eurovision's arrival, vacuuming while holding one of his beloved dogs.
Stars including Strictly Come Dancing's Nikita Kuzmin and Drag Race UK contestant Sister Sister also feature.
The film will open the contest's first semi-final when it airs at 20:00 BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
The film, which is already available to watch online, begins with the moment a young Liverpudlian boy discovers his home city is set to host the event.
He travels across the city telling his family, friends and neighbours that the world-famous competition is arriving.
The final will take place at the M&S Bank Arena on 13 May.
