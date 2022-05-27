The Republic of Ireland has secured an order of vaccines against monkeypox, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said he expected the vaccines to be delivered "very shortly".

Speaking to RTÉ Morning Ireland, Mr Reid said "more likely than not" Ireland would see cases of monkeypox in its health system.

He made the comment after the first case of monkeypox was confirmed in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

"We've secured an order of vaccines that we expect to deliver very shortly," he said.

"We have put in place a whole set of incident management teams, and putting communication out with the health service in terms of what to monitor".

He said monkeypox did not spread easily between people and that it was generally through "skin-to-skin transmission".

"It is a mild, self-limiting illness and most people do recover in weeks".

Mr Reid said they would also consider vaccinating healthcare workers, but would take advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) on the matter.

He said that there was evidence across Europe of vaccinating healthcare workers.

On Thursday, Tánaiste (Irish Deputy Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said it was "inevitable" that monkeypox will be detected in the Republic of Ireland.

"We're not aware of any cases in the Republic of Ireland as of yet, but it's almost inevitable - in fact, it is inevitable - that there will be cases in the Republic of Ireland," he added.