Jonathan Mayne, director of operations at the school, had told planners it had a duty of care over its pupils.

"The tree in question overhangs one of our playgrounds that has a tarmac surface," he said.

Mr Mayne said the child's mother showed "palpable fear" when she saw its location, which prompted him to act.

"When she saw walnuts lying on the tree in the garden where the tree is located convinced me that action has to be taken to minimise any risks to the child," he said.

Nine other children with nut allergies could be affected to a lesser degree, he said.

He said walnuts trampled under foot could make their way into the classroom.

Cllr David Salter responded: “It seemed rather overkill to remove a tree of that nature on a possible problem, but I hadn’t considered the oils from the nuts could be trodden into the school.”

And councillor Diane Evans, who has a nut allergy and has experienced an anaphylactic shock, said: “What concerns me is this tree is 70 years old and potentially had 130 years left.

“For me, it would be very disappointing to fell a tree of this nature and this maturity."