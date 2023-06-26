Arson is suspected after a blaze at a derelict funeral parlour for the second time in a month, say fire chiefs.

Firefighters were called to the CoOperative Funeralcare building, in Redfield, Bristol, at 19:30 BST on Sunday.

Crews from Temple, Kingswood and Portishead tackled the blaze, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were also called to the scene, on Church Road, to support with road closures.

There were no reported injuries and the closures were lifted about two hours later, the force said.

A previous fire broke out on Sunday 4 June at about 19:50 BST and the fire service said then that arson had not been ruled out.

Police have called for anyone with information about the fire to contact them.