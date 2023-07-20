Guernsey prisoners 'released with nowhere to live'
At a glance
A lack of suitable accommodation for released prisoners is a concern for Guernsey Prison according to the institution's latest annual report
The prison governor says some people have been released without a place to live, making it hard to support them
The report says the prison has made progress in addressing mental health gaps, but more work is needed to meet the needs of inmates
A lack of appropriate accommodation for the release of prisoners is a concern according to the latest Guernsey Prison annual report.
A shortage of local housing makes it difficult to put effective support in place when they leave prison, it says.
John de Carteret, governor of Les Nicolles Prison, which has about 80 inmates, said people had been released without anywhere to live.
"If that's (accommodation) not in place, if you haven't got a job or you haven't got accommodation, some of the things that we take for granted, the chances of you reoffending are quite high," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.
A significant gap in mental health provision was identified by stakeholders according to the report.
Mr de Carteret said a high number of prisoners can come into the prison system with mental health issues.
But he had seen a "massive improvement" in mental health provision in the last six months, he said.
"We've got qualified mental health nurses now and we've been pretty successful recently with referrals to mental health services."
The prison had also been working with outside organisations and charities for the rehabilitation of inmates, he said.
Recent additions to the partnerships were the Kindred Children's Centre which connects prisoners with their children and Autism Guernsey.
