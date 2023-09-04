The deputy leader of Medway Council said the authority will not rule out erecting a housing development at Chatham Docks.

The council must find space to build more than 28,000 houses by 2040 in order to meet its national housing targets.

Teresa Murray said she “doesn’t want to predetermine” the outcome of a public consultation, but the authority was looking at all possible areas.

A campaign group said: “We’re going to fight as long as it takes.”